Using longer words can make apologies seem more sincere: Study

A recent study has shown that using longer words can make apologies seem more sincere. The research highlights the importance of perceived effort in conveying remorse, even if it's just a slightly more complex word choice. The findings suggest that people tend to appreciate the extra effort put into an apology, leading to a stronger sense of sincerity and understanding.

Psychological barriers Why is apologizing so hard? Dr. Tara Quinn-Cirillo, a psychologist and associate fellow of the British Psychological Society, says that apologizing is hard because it requires admitting vulnerability. She explains that even when we know our actions or words were wrong, it's still difficult to admit that publicly. This difficulty stems from historical reasons where being vulnerable didn't keep us safe, leading people to build defenses against such situations.

Apology sincerity Insincere apologies are a problem Dr. Quinn-Cirillo also warns against insincere apologies, saying some people just say "Sorry" to get out of situations without any real change in behavior. She cites former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's repeated apologies over his conduct during COVID lockdowns as an example of this. Johnson later retracted these apologies in his memoir, calling them "pathetic" and a "mistake."