iPhone Air gives a sneak peek at Apple's upcoming foldable

Apple 's upcoming foldable iPhone, which is expected to launch next year, could look a lot like two iPhone Airs placed side by side. This observation was made by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter. The design would be a technical marvel and is said to feature a titanium chassis.

Design speculation iPhone Air prototype for foldable iPhone The design of the foldable iPhone has led to speculation that Apple may have developed the iPhone Air as a prototype for its future foldable device. The idea is that the thin and sleek look of the iPhone Air could be a precursor to what we might see in Apple's first-ever foldable phone.

Manufacturing insights Production to start in China Gurman's report also suggests that Apple will be producing this foldable iPhone in China, despite earlier reports of production starting in India. He did note there would be "at least" some production in China. As for the price tag, it is likely to start at around $2,000 (roughly ₹1.66 lakh), with earlier reports suggesting a range between $2,100-2,300 (roughly ₹1.75 lakh-₹1.91 lakh).