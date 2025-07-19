India to become world's largest cotton producer by 2034: Report
Big news for Indian agriculture: By 2034, India is expected to overtake China as the world's largest cotton producer.
Thanks to steady yield improvements—about 2% every year—India's cotton output is on track to help push global production up to nearly 29.5 million tons.
Farmers are adopting smarter techniques to boost cotton yields
Even though India's cotton yields are still lower than the global average, farmers are switching things up with smarter techniques—think high-density planting, pest-resistant seeds, and drought-tolerant varieties.
These changes are all about getting more cotton from the same land, especially on small farms where space and tech can be limited.
Asia will remain at the center of global cotton processing
Asia will stay the heart of the world's cotton processing scene, with India playing a bigger role alongside Vietnam and Bangladesh.
While China will still process a lot of cotton, it'll lose some ground.
With demand rising at home and abroad, India's textile industry is set for growth—and so is international trade in cotton by 2034.