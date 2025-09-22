Adani Power shares soar 18% post stock split

Investor accessibility

Understanding the stock split

The recent stock split by Adani Power has reduced the face value of each share from ₹10 to ₹2. The split will only impact those shareholders who had the company's shares in their demat account by Friday's trading session. New buyers today won't be eligible for this adjustment. For instance, if a shareholder held 100 shares of Adani Power at the end of Friday's trading session, their total share count would adjust to 500 (considering a 1:5 split).