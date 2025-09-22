From Navratri to Durga Puja, check state-wise bank holidays
What's the story
Today, all public and private sector banks in Jaipur, Rajasthan will remain closed due to Navratra Sthapna. The day marks the beginning of the Hindu festival of Navratri. Although not a national holiday, it is celebrated locally in Jaipur. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a monthly holiday list to avoid confusion over bank closures across different states due to regional festivals and traditions. Here's the list of upcoming state-wise bank closures.
Future closures
Other regional festivals when banks will remain closed
In addition to Navratra Sthapna, banks will also remain closed for other regional festivals in September 2025. In Jammu and Srinagar, banks will remain closed on September 23 to celebrate the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji. On September 29, banks will remain closed in Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal for Maha Saptami/Durga Puja.
Information
Widespread bank holidays for Durga Puja
The following day, on September 30, banks will observe a holiday for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja in Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand. This shows how major festivals like Durga Puja lead to widespread bank closures across several states at once.
Upcoming holidays
Upcoming closures in October
Banks will also remain closed on October 1 in Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Kerala, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya for Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadashami. On October 2, banks across all states will be closed for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja, Sri Sri Sankardeva Janmotsav, and Dasara (or Dussehra).