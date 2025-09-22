Today is the first day of nine-day festival

From Navratri to Durga Puja, check state-wise bank holidays

By Akash Pandey 11:46 am Sep 22, 202511:46 am

What's the story

Today, all public and private sector banks in Jaipur, Rajasthan will remain closed due to Navratra Sthapna. The day marks the beginning of the Hindu festival of Navratri. Although not a national holiday, it is celebrated locally in Jaipur. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a monthly holiday list to avoid confusion over bank closures across different states due to regional festivals and traditions. Here's the list of upcoming state-wise bank closures.