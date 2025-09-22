Next Article
Urban Company's stock nearly doubles since IPO
Business
Urban Company's stock has nearly doubled in just four trading days since its IPO at ₹103, hitting an intraday high of ₹201.18 on Monday.
The shares jumped 62% on debut and kept climbing through the week, showing just how much investors are into it right now.
Urban Company wants to be 'operating system for your home'
Trading has been wild—over 8 crore shares changed hands within two hours on Monday alone, with trade value crossing ₹1,500 crore.
CEO Abhiraj Bhal says Urban Company wants to be the "operating system for your home," aiming to go beyond services and become your go-to home platform.