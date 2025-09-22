Kieron Pollard becomes first player with 400 T20 catches: Stats

Former West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard has become the first cricketer to achieve the milestone of 400 catches in T20 history. He reached the landmark during the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final on Sunday. Pollard, known for his exceptional fielding skills, took four catches during the final for Trinbago Knight Riders against Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence Stadium, Guyana. His team TKR later claimed their fifth CPL title.

Milestone Pollard surpasses 400 catches Pollard required three grabs in the final to reach the landmark of 400 catches. As per ESPNcricinfo, he now has 401 catches across 720 T20s between 2006 and 2025. He unlocked the achievement with the dismissal of batter Dwaine Pretorius, who hit it straight into Pollard's hands off Saurabh Netravalkar's bowling. This catch took Pollard past the milestone and further extended his lead over David Miller, who is second on the list with 321 catches.

Fielding prowess How Pollard shone in CPL final Pollard's fielding skills were on full display in the final match. He was seen all around the ground, taking four catches. His franchise, TKR, did a phenomenal job, restricting the Amazon Warriors to 130/8. Netravalkar picked up three wickets. Pollard caught Quentin Sampson, Shimron Hetmyer, and Pretorius to complete 400 T20 catches. The TKR all-rounder also caught Iftikhar Ahmed, who scored a 27-ball 30.

Do you know? 100-plus catches in IPL Pollard is one of only five players with 100-plus catches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With 103 catches, he shares the list with Virat Kohli (117), Suresh Raina (109), Ravindra Jadeja (109), and Rohit Sharma (102).