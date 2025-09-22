Trinbago Knight Riders secure their fifth CPL title: Key stats

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) won the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title after defeating Guyana Amazon Warriors in a thrilling final. The final held at Providence Stadium, Guyana, on September 22, gave TKR their fifth CPL title. The Nicholas Pooran -led TKR successfully chased down 131 despite facing a middle-order collapse. Star all-rounder Kieron Pollard was later named the Player of the Tournament.

Match details Amazon Warriors post a below-par total In the final, Guyana Amazon Warriors batted first and posted a total of 130 runs in their innings. Ben McDermott was the top scorer with 28 runs, while Iftikhar Ahmed and Dwaine Pretorius contributed with late efforts of 30 and 25 runs respectively. Saurabh Netravalkar was TKR's star bowler in the first innings, taking three wickets. Akeal Hosein also scalped two wickets.

Match climax How did the TKR innings pan out? In response to the target, TKR's opening pair of Colin Munro (23) and Alex Hales (26) added 33 runs. However, the Amazon Warriors struck back with quick wickets, putting pressure on their opponents. Pooran fell for just a run while Darren Bravo and Sunil Narine added 11 and 22 runs respectively. Kieron Pollard contributed with a quickfire innings of 21 runs before Akeal Hosein hit the winning runs for TKR.

Information Imran Tahir shines for Amazon Warriors Skipper Imran Tahir was the standout bowler for the Amazon Warriors, taking three wickets in the final. Shamar Joseph and Dwaine Pretorius also chipped in with two wickets each. However, their efforts weren't enough.

Awards Hosein, Pollard bag awards Hosein was named the Player of the Match for his all-round contribution. He bagged figures of 4-0-26-2 before scoring a match-winning 16* off 7 balls. Meanwhile, Pollard was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. He hammered 383 runs from 13 matches at a strike rate of 174.09. Pollard, now 38, was the only player with over 30 sixes in the tournament (36).