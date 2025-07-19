Lucknow: School van driver arrested for sexually assaulting minor

Driver MIME-Version

Despite being told, the school reportedly didn't act against Arif and instead pressured the family to stay quiet.

When the mother confronted him, Arif allegedly harassed her publicly and made threats.

After the mother filed a police complaint on July 17, 2025, Arif was arrested.

An FIR was registered against both Arif and the school manager under POCSO Act, and investigations into both the assault and the school's handling are ongoing.