'Kantara: Chapter 1' trailer out! Rishab Shetty promises more goosebumps

The much-awaited prequel to the blockbuster Kannada film Kantara , titled Kantara: Chapter 1, has finally unveiled its trailer. The film, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty , will be released on October 2, 2025. The trailer gives us a glimpse into an intriguing tale that weaves together elements of folklore and spirituality with high-octane drama.

Film details This is what 'Kantara: Chapter 1' will be about Similar to its predecessor, Kantara: Chapter 1 aims to take the audience on a journey through mythology, tradition, and spirituality. The film's story revolves around the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual introduced in Kantara. It explores the mystical forests of Banavasi and the awakening of divine spirits there. The clip teases the story of Berme, the godsend saviour of the people who will fight against the oppressors.

Production team Meet the cast and crew of upcoming film The film is backed by Hombale Films and boasts an impressive creative team. B Ajaneesh Loknath, who composed the original's soundtrack, returns as the composer for both the soundtrack and background score. Arvind Kashyap is in charge of cinematography, while Vinesh Banglan serves as production designer. The film also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, among others.

Trailer release 'Kantara' prequel's trailer launched by these stars The trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1 was released in multiple languages, with stars from different film industries unveiling them. The Telugu trailer was launched by Rebel Star Prabhas, the Hindi version by Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, the Tamil one by Sivakarthikeyan, and the Malayalam dub by Prithviraj Sukumaran.