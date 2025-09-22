'Special Ops' star Muzammil joins Bhansali's 'Love & War'?
What's the story
Actor Muzammil Ibrahim, who was recently seen in the web series Special Ops, has been approached for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project Love & War. The film will star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. Speaking to Hindustan Times recently, Ibrahim confirmed that he is "in talks." He said, "I can say I am in talks. For the rest, I cannot say anything as of now; we need to wait and watch."
Production insights
Official confirmation regarding his involvement expected soon
A source close to the production team told Hindustan Times that Ibrahim is likely to be a part of Love & War. "Yes, things are on a roll. Muzammil was approached, and the deal will be in place anytime soon. So, he will be on board for the film," they said. An official confirmation regarding his involvement is expected in the coming weeks.
Career progression
Ibrahim's role in 'Special Ops'
Ibrahim plays one of the trained officers in Kay Kay Menon's Special Ops. Speaking about his role, he said it allowed him to do action and add drama to the story. "No matter how big of a star you are, a good story is essential for an audience to watch your show or film," he added. Meanwhile, Love & War is expected to be released on Eid 2026.