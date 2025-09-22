The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

'Special Ops' star Muzammil joins Bhansali's 'Love & War'?

By Isha Sharma 01:24 pm Sep 22, 202501:24 pm

What's the story

Actor Muzammil Ibrahim, who was recently seen in the web series Special Ops, has been approached for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project Love & War. The film will star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. Speaking to Hindustan Times recently, Ibrahim confirmed that he is "in talks." He said, "I can say I am in talks. For the rest, I cannot say anything as of now; we need to wait and watch."