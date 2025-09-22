'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': Manish leaves, gives advice to Flora
Maryada Manish was shown the door from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 this Sunday, after a close call with Flora Saini.
Host Nagarjuna Akkineni made the announcement in style with a butterfly-themed light display.
While Saini was declared safe, Manish's early exit caught many housemates off guard.
Manish's post-eviction advice to housemates
After leaving, Manish didn't hold back—he encouraged Flora Saini to be more inclusive, advised Dammu Sreeja to turn her strength into an advantage, and urged Suman Shetty to be more present in the game.
He also gave a shoutout to Bharani, Emmanuel, Sanjan, and Harish for their strong gameplay.
Before heading out, he followed Nagarjuna's instructions by assigning bathroom cleaning duties to Priya Shetty.
How much did Manish earn in 2 weeks?
This week's eviction list included Bharani, Saini, Priya Shetty, Demon Pawan, Haritha Harish, Suman Shetty—and of course Manish himself.
Even though his time in the house was short-lived, Manish reportedly took home around ₹1.40 lakh for just two weeks—a solid reminder that even early exits can pay off big on reality TV!