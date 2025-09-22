Preity Zinta donates ₹30 lakh for Himachal Pradesh flood relief

Bollywood actor and Punjab Kings IPL team co-owner, Preity Zinta , has donated ₹30 lakh to aid disaster relief efforts in her home state of Himachal Pradesh . The donation was made to Shimla-based NGO Almighty Blessings, as reported by The Indian Express. Zinta hails from Rohru in Shimla district and has often expressed her love for the state.

Relief expansion 'We plan to extend our relief activities to Kullu, Manali' Sarabjeet Singh Bobby of Almighty Blessings confirmed the donation, stating that Zinta transferred the funds directly into the NGO's account on Saturday. "So far, our NGO has undertaken relief work worth around ₹1.45cr in Seraj, Mandi, Banjar and other flood-affected areas," he said. "With this contribution, we plan to extend the ambit of our relief activities to Kullu, Manali and Chamba."

Donation bridge We had no direct contact with Zinta, says Bobby Bobby added that they had no direct contact with Zinta. "Her brother, who is a serving Army officer, and her mother attended our langar seva (community kitchen service) at Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital in Shimla last week." "It was there that Preity Zinta's brother acted as a bridge between her and our NGO, facilitating this noble contribution," he said.