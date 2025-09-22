Next Article
Suhana Khan celebrates Aryan's success with throwback pics of SRK
Entertainment
Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, just made his directorial debut with "The Ba***ds of Bollywood"—and it's already topped the Netflix India charts.
To mark the moment, Suhana Khan posted some throwback photos with their dad and a scene from the show that says "Say no to drugs."
'The Bads of Bollywood' premiere: Comedian Samay Raina's t-shirt stole show
The Mumbai premiere was attended by notable personalities. Comedian Samay Raina turned heads by wearing a "Say No to Cruise" T-shirt—a playful nod to Aryan's 2021 Cordelia cruise case (he was cleared due to insufficient evidence).
The cast features Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles, Bobby Deol in a key part, plus surprise cameos from Salman Khan and others.