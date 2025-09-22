Next Article
Kevin Hart finally arrives in India for 'Acting My Age'
Kevin Hart is finally in India, bringing his "Acting My Age" stand-up tour with a live show in Mumbai.
He arrived on Sunday, September 21, just before his big performance—an event fans had been waiting for since the original Delhi date was postponed earlier this year due to safety concerns.
Hart's tour has already covered North America and Europe
Taking the stage at NSCI Dome SVP Stadium, Hart mixed personal stories about family and life in his 40s with sharp takes on today's social issues.
This Mumbai stop is part of his ninth global tour, produced by District by Zomato.
Next up: Australia later this week, then more shows leading up to the finale in Columbus on October 18.