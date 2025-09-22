Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's 'Drishyam 3' begins filming

The production of the much-anticipated Malayalam film Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph, has officially begun. The first day of filming took place at Law College Poothotta, on the outskirts of Kochi city in Kerala, on Monday. A puja ceremony was conducted with the cast and crew present to mark this auspicious occasion.

Twitter Post Take a look at the photos from the ceremony Bringing Georgekutty’s world alive once again…

Today marks the beginning of Drishyam 3 with the Pooja.#Drishyam3#JeethuJoseph#AashirvadCinemas#Drishyampic.twitter.com/olQYQZR1WF — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 22, 2025

Production timeline Shoot expected to wrap in 55 days The Drishyam 3 shoot is expected to be completed within a span of 55 days, per OTTplay. Mohanlal, who was recently awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, was also present at the pooja ceremony on Monday. "The film focuses on what happens in Georgekutty's life after four and a half years. That is the crux of the story," revealed the director.

Film's direction Will 'Drishyam 3' be another thriller? Joseph had earlier revealed that Drishyam 3 will not be a "heavy, intelligent film" like its predecessors. He had also claimed the upcoming installment would not be a thriller, unlike the previous parts. "I have only tried to come up with the story of what should organically happen to Georgekutty and his family," he said earlier. The film will be released in both Malayalam and Hindi.