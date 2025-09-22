Hit Korean reality shows to now get Indian versions

Kross Pictures, a production company with bases in Seoul, Los Angeles, and Mumbai, is venturing into India's reality television space. The company has announced four unscripted formats inspired by popular Korean shows at Busan's Asian Contents & Film Market, reported Variety. This strategic move marks a shift from Kross's history of producing scripted content to meet the growing demand for innovative reality programming on Indian streaming platforms.

Show details Dating shows 'Love After Divorce,' 'Heart Signal' The reality slate from Kross Pictures features two dating shows, a cricket-based competition, and a survival reality series. The first dating show is Love After Divorce, a seven-season Korean hit that follows 10 divorcees looking for love and marriage. The second dating show is Heart Signal, one of Korea's most popular reality formats, where 10 young adults live together in a house for 30 days.

Audience insights Tamil-language web series based on Korean webtoon also happening Kross Pictures's foray into unscripted content is a response to changing audience preferences, particularly among Gen Z and millennial viewers who are driving the popularity of Korean content in India. The company's scripted development will continue alongside this new venture, with a Tamil-language web series based on a Korean webtoon set to begin filming in December for a major Indian streaming platform.