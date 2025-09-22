Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani to marry on 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'

Television actor Avika Gor (28) and social activist Milind Chandwani (34) are set to tie the knot on September 30. The couple revealed their wedding invitation during a recent episode of their celebrity reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga, which streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV. The wedding celebrations will be broadcast on national television. To note, the couple got engaged earlier this year.

Family support 'Big fat Indian wedding,' says Gor Gor said her family was immediately supportive of her decision to marry Chandwani on national television. She told Hindustan Times, "Now, with everyone involved, it feels like a big fat Indian wedding." "I always told my parents that 'I will either do a court marriage or it's going to be a grand wedding that the whole world will celebrate with me.'" "I wanted my audience to also be a part of this special moment."

Wedding details Bridal look, guest list, and more Gor revealed she is sticking to tradition for her bridal look. "For me, it has to be red." Unfortunately, some of her close industry friends, like Harsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh, Jannat Zubair, Aly Goni and others won't be able to attend due to scheduling conflicts. "I truly wished for all of them to be there in person, but knowing that they are celebrating with me in spirit makes it just as special," she said.