Gauahar Khan slams Amaal Mallik's 'disgusting' language in 'BB' house

Khan took to Instagram to express her disappointment, saying, "Jo aap gaaliyaan de rahe hain, it's disgusting." She pointed out that Mallik's words showed a superiority complex and disrespect toward others in the house.

She urged him to 'please watch your mouth'

Khan also reminded everyone that coming from a privileged family—Mallik is the son of Dabbu Malik; Gauahar's brother-in-law Awez Darbar is also a contestant—doesn't excuse bad behavior.

She urged him to "please watch your mouth. Rinse it, wash it and clean it out," calling for real accountability instead of hiding behind the excuse of entertainment.