'Adhira' poster out: SJ Suryah, producer Kalyan Dasari in focus

More about 'Adhira'

Adhira isn't just another action flick—it introduces a brand-new superhero to the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe.

It's also a big moment for Dasari as he shifts from producing (he backed They Call Him OG) to acting.

Meanwhile, excitement is building for They Call Him OG's trailer, featuring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi.