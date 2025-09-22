Next Article
'Adhira' poster out: SJ Suryah, producer Kalyan Dasari in focus
Entertainment
The first poster for Telugu superhero film Adhira is out.
Directed by Sharan Koppisetty, the movie features SJ Suryah in fierce tribal gear with a volcanic backdrop, while producer Kalyan Dasari makes his acting debut, kneeling with serious determination.
More about 'Adhira'
Adhira isn't just another action flick—it introduces a brand-new superhero to the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe.
It's also a big moment for Dasari as he shifts from producing (he backed They Call Him OG) to acting.
Meanwhile, excitement is building for They Call Him OG's trailer, featuring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi.