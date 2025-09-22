Box office: 'Kantara 1' struggles to find buzz in US

'Kantara' was 1st Kannada film to cross $1 million in US

Advance bookings recently crossed $94,000 in the US but have only crept up slowly over several days—likely because there hasn't been much fresh promotion.

For context, the first Kantara made history back in 2022 by becoming the first Kannada movie to cross $1 million at the US box office.

With new promotional material on the way, there's hope this sequel can pick up momentum and draw bigger crowds.