'Bads of Bollywood' pushes Bobby's 'Duniya Haseeno...' back into limelight

Bobby Deol 's 1997 song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela has taken social media by storm, thanks to its inclusion in Aryan Khan 's The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The track is featured in a scene where Deol plays a Bollywood superstar named Ajay Talvar. The song was originally picturized on Deol for his film Gupt. Interestingly, the song's significance is revealed in the climax, connecting Ajay with Mona Singh 's character, Neeta, who is digitally inserted as a background dancer.

Viral resurgence The song's resurgence in numbers The song, composed by Viju Shah and sung by Udit Narayan, has seen a resurgence in popularity over the weekend. It started trending on Instagram and Spotify after The Ba***ds of Bollywood's release on Netflix. In fact, an old video of the song on YouTube racked up 5 million fresh views in just four days following the series' premiere, per Hindustan Times.

Audience response Fans' reactions to the song's new context Viewers have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the song's new context in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. One fan commented, "The meaning of this song has completely changed for me after watching Bads of Bollywood on Netflix." Another added, "I have never seen such an amazing use of old stuff in a modern web series. Great work!" Another fan said, "I cannot stop listening to this song now."