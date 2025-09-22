'They Call Him OG': Pawan Kalyan-Emraan Hashmi's trailer out now
The trailer for They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, finally premiered at the packed 'OG Concert' in Hyderabad on Sunday.
About 40,000 fans turned up at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium to catch the action live.
While the trailer was supposed to go online earlier that day, it got delayed due to some technical (DI processing) hiccups.
Trailer introduces us to Kalyan and Hashmi's characters
We get our first look at Ojas Gambheera (Kalyan), with Hashmi making his Telugu debut as villain Omi Bhau. The film also features Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, and Shriya Reddy.
Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya, this is a Telugu gangster drama with music by S Thaman.
Film's release date, trailer leak issues
They Call Him OG hits theaters worldwide on September 25, 2025 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
At the event, Kalyan mentioned censorship and tech issues caused the trailer delay—but despite that effort for quality control, unfinished clips still leaked online after the concert.