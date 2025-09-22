'They Call Him OG': Pawan Kalyan-Emraan Hashmi's trailer out now Entertainment Sep 22, 2025

The trailer for They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, finally premiered at the packed 'OG Concert' in Hyderabad on Sunday.

About 40,000 fans turned up at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium to catch the action live.

While the trailer was supposed to go online earlier that day, it got delayed due to some technical (DI processing) hiccups.