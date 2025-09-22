5 '80s references in 'Stranger Things' you probably missed

Stranger Things is a nostalgic trip to the 1980s, filled with pop culture references that define the decade. The series has a knack for weaving these elements into its storyline, giving viewers a taste of what life was like back then. While some references are glaringly obvious, others are more subtle, waiting to be discovered by the keen-eyed fan. Here are five such '80s references in Stranger Things you might have missed.

Arcade culture The arcade craze Arcades were all the rage in the '80s, with kids flocking to them to play video games. Stranger Things pays homage to this craze with its depiction of the Palace Arcade. The place is filled with classic games like Dig Dug and Dragon's Lair, giving a glimpse of the gaming culture of that era. The setting also serves as an important plot device, highlighting how these games were more than just entertainment; they were social hubs for kids.

Communication devices The rise of walkie-talkies Before mobile phones took over, walkie-talkies were the go-to for long-distance communication among friends. In Stranger Things, these devices play a key role in keeping the gang connected during their adventures. The use of walkie-talkies not only adds to the authenticity of the time period but also highlights how communication was simpler yet effective back in the day.

Fashion statement Fashion trends: High-waisted jeans High-waisted jeans were a staple of 1980s fashion, epitomizing the era's style. In Stranger Things, characters like Eleven and Joyce Byers sport these iconic jeans, giving viewers a taste of vintage fashion trends. This choice not only adds authenticity to the show's setting but also serves as a reminder of how certain styles remain timeless, influencing modern fashion in unexpected ways.

Home entertainment VHS tapes: Home entertainment revolution VHS tapes revolutionized home entertainment in the '80s by making it possible to watch movies at home. Stranger Things captures this shift by showing characters renting tapes from local video stores. This detail not only adds authenticity but also serves as a reminder of how far we've come with technology, from VHS tapes to streaming services.