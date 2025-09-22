Which player has won most titles in T20 cricket?

Kieron Pollard , the veteran all-rounder, has added another feather to his cap by winning his third Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title. The 38-year-old starred in Trinbago Knight Riders' win over Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL 2025 final at Providence Stadium. With this victory, Pollard has now won more T20 tournament finals than any other player, surpassing Dwayne Bravo 's record of 17. Here are the men with the most titles in T20 history.

#1 Kieron Pollard: 18 titles Pollard's journey to the top of this elite list has been nothing short of extraordinary. As mentioned, he claimed his third CPL title (2014, 2020, and 2025). Pollard won a total of seven T20 titles with Mumbai Indians (IPL: 5 and CLT20: 2). He has also won titles at the CSA T20 Challenge, Bangladesh Premier League, Major League Cricket, and International League T20. With the West Indies, Pollard won the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup.

#2 Dwayne Bravo: 17 titles As mentioned, Pollard surpassed his compatriot Bravo in Guyana. The latter, who retired from all forms of cricket last year, bagged 17 T20 titles in his illustrious career. Besides his five CPL titles, Bravo won three IPL honors with Chennai Super Kings. He also won the T20 World Cup with WI in 2012 and 2016. Bravo also holds titles in Champions League T20, BPL, Pakistan Super League, and ILT20.

Numbers Unique records of Pollard, Bravo Pollard is currently the second-highest run-scorer in T20 history. With 14,237 runs at a strike rate of over 150, he is only behind Chris Gayle (14,562). Pollard, who owns 333 wickets, is also the most capped player in the format (720 matches). Meanwhile, Bravo is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20 history (631), only behind Rashid Khan (672). He owns the treble of 5,000 runs and 300 wickets in T20s.