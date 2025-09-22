Trinbago Knight Riders claim CPL 2025 title: Tournament in stats 

Trinbago Knight Riders won the 2025 Caribbean Premier League title after defeating Guyana Amazon Warriors in a low-scoring final. The final at Providence Stadium gave TKR their fifth CPL title. The Nicholas Pooran -led TKR chased down 131 despite facing a middle-order collapse. While Kieron Pollard was named the Player of the Tournament, Shai Hope and Imran Tahir led the batting and bowling charts, respectively.

Awards Hosein, Pollard bag awards after final Akeal Hosein was named the Player of the Final for his all-round contribution. He bagged figures of 4-0-26-2 before scoring a match-winning 16* off 7 balls. Meanwhile, Pollard was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. He hammered 383 runs from 13 matches at a strike rate of 174.09. Pollard, now 38, was the only player with over 30 sixes in the tournament (36).

Runs Hope, Pooran among runs Guyana Amazon Warriors' Shai Hope topped the run column of CPL 2025. He scored 491 runs from 12 matches at an average of 49.10 (SR: 127.20). TKR's Pooran and Colin Munro were the only other batters with over 400 runs. Munro, who even hammered a ton, struck a staggering 162.50. Tim Seifert was the only other player with a century in CPL 2025.

Wickets Who led the wicket column? Guyana Amazon Warriors skipper Imran Tahir finished as the highest wicket-taker of CPL 2025. The star wrist-spinner, who is going strong at 46, took 23 wickets from 12 games at an incredible average of 15.04. TKR's Usman Tariq was the only other player to have taken 20-plus wickets (20). He averaged a brilliant 13.95 with the ball.

Journey TKR journey in CPL 2025 Trinbago Knight Riders finished third on the six-team CPL points table. They won six of their 10 games, losing four (NRR: +0.018). Saint Lucia Kings (1st) and Guyana Amazon Warriors (2nd) finished above the Knight Riders in the standings. Therefore, TKR played the Eliminator, beating Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. They defeated Saint Lucia Kings in Qualifier 2 thereafter.

Information Winning and losing streaks TKR were off to a stellar start, winning six of their first seven matches in CPL 2025. However, defeats in their next three games (to Saint Lucia Kings, GAW, and Barbados Royals) pushed TKR to the third spot.