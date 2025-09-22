BBL: Chris Lynn to play full season for Adelaide Strikers

Chris Lynn , the highest run-scorer in Big Bash League (BBL) history, has signed a one-year deal with Adelaide Strikers . The 35-year-old batsman will be playing his 15th season in the tournament. As per ESPNcricinfo, Lynn is yet to play a full season with the Strikers. He is coming off a successful T20 Blast season in the UK. Here are further details.

Stellar show Stellar finish for Lynn in T20 Blast Lynn recently played a phenomenal innings in the T20 Blast semi-final for Hampshire against Northamptonshire. He hammered an unbeaten 108 off just 51 balls (5 fours and 11 sixes). Although he couldn't replicate the same performance in the final, his impressive form in the T20 Blast season coincided with his contract extension with the Strikers for another season.

Team dynamics Lynn set to bolster Strikers Lynn's re-signing is a major boost for Strikers, who are looking to build a strong top order. As mentioned, the former Aussie opener hasn't played a full season with the Strikers yet. He earlier signed short-term contracts to feature in UAE's ILT20. He also sustained a hamstring injury last season after playing only seven games. Notably, Lynn is 45 away from completing 4,000 runs in the BBL. He would become the first player to do so.

View Strikers on Lynn's return In an official statement, the Strikers' representative expressed delight at Lynn's return. "We're thrilled to have Chris returning to the Strikers as we strive for a deep finals campaign," stated the official. "While his batting exploits speak for themselves, his experience and leadership are equally invaluable to our emerging players within the squad."