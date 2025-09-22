Akasa Air announces festive sale on international flights: Check offers
Akasa Air, a popular Indian airline, has launched its Festive Sale. The offer is valid from today to October 2, 2025. It provides up to a whopping 25% discount on basic fares for international routes booked during this period. The sale is applicable for travel starting September 25 and includes discounted ancillary services such as in-flight meals and excess baggage.
Booking details
To avail the discount, customers need to use the promo code 'FESTIVE' on Akasa Air's website or mobile app. The offer is applicable for 'Saver' and 'Flexi' fares and covers non-stop as well as through flights across Akasa Air's network. It includes one-way and round-trip tickets with a minimum advance purchase of three days before flight.
Additional offers
Along with the fare discount, Akasa Air is also offering special prices on its ancillary services for both domestic and international routes. These include discounts on in-flight meals, excess baggage, seat selection, and priority check-in convenience. Passengers can select their preferred seat at a discount of up to 50% off while meals from Cafe Akasa are available at a flat 10% discount.
Route coverage
Akasa Air currently flies to six international cities: Doha in Qatar, Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Kuwait City in Kuwait, and Phuket in Thailand. Domestically, the airline covers 24 destinations including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, and Kozhikode.