Jio Payments Bank now turns your idle money into returns

Working mechanism

How 'Savings Pro' works

The 'Savings Pro' feature allows customers to set a minimum balance threshold, starting at ₹5,000. Any amount above this limit is automatically invested in the growth plans of overnight mutual funds. Customers can invest up to ₹1.5 lakh per day through this facility, with instant redemption of up to 90% of their investments (up to ₹50,000). Larger amounts can be withdrawn within 1-2 working days without any entry or exit charges or lock-in periods.