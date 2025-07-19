'Laton ke bhoot...' Adityanath defends police action during Muharram protest

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stood by his decision to use police force during protests in Jaunpur's Sadhanganj village, after three people died from electrocution at a Muharram Tazia procession on July 7. At a Varanasi seminar, he said, "Laton ke bhoot baton se nahin mante," explaining that tough action was needed to keep the peace.

Limit on size of tazia processions Adityanath explained the new 9-foot limit for Tazias is meant to avoid hassles like cutting trees or moving wires—things he says aren't fair to locals who rely on these utilities.

He also pointed out that past Muharram processions sometimes led to violence, and accused the opposition of staying quiet during those times.

Guidelines for Kanwar Yatra The CM made it clear: all religious processions must stick to permissions and public safety rules.

No property damage or power cuts will be allowed for any gathering.

Similar strict guidelines are in place for this year's Kanwar Yatra—no loud DJs, no tree cutting, no weapons or off-route marches.