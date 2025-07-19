Next Article
AP liquor<|image_sentinel|> liquor scam: MP Midhun Reddy questioned again, arrest likely
Rajampet MP P.V. Midhun Reddy was questioned again this week by the Special Investigation Team over a huge ₹3,200 crore liquor scam.
He's accused of being involved in shady liquor policies and illegal distilleries between 2019 and 2024—a case that's implied to be making big waves in Andhra Pradesh politics.
Politicians, officials linked to Reddy being called in for questioning
So far, 11 people have been arrested, and courts have denied Reddy's request for anticipatory bail—meaning he could be taken into custody soon.
Other politicians like ex-Minister Ambati Rambabu have also faced questioning.
The state is now seizing properties tied to the accused, with more officials expected to be called in as the probe continues under tight security.