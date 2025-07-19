Next Article
US challenges India's dairy import rules at WTO
India's rule that imported milk must come from cows never fed animal products is blocking progress in trade talks with the US.
The US sees this as unfair and has challenged it at the World Trade Organization.
India also demands a detailed certificate proving imported dairy is free of drugs, pesticides, and animal byproducts—something the US calls too strict and not based on science.
Even after some updates in 2024, India says these rules protect local farmers' livelihoods and its huge dairy industry.
Because of these rules, American dairy can't enter India's market, keeping prices steady for local consumers but slowing down bigger trade deals between the two countries.
For now, both sides are holding their ground.
