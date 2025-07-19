Delhi student suicide: Family alleges harassment, teacher 'humiliated' in class India Jul 19, 2025

A 20-year-old dental student at Sharda University was found dead in her hostel room on July 18, in what police say appears to be suicide.

Her family and fellow students are protesting, saying university staff mentally harassed her after accusing her of forgery and humiliating her in class.

The case is under active police investigation.