Delhi student suicide: Family alleges harassment, teacher 'humiliated' in class
A 20-year-old dental student at Sharda University was found dead in her hostel room on July 18, in what police say appears to be suicide.
Her family and fellow students are protesting, saying university staff mentally harassed her after accusing her of forgery and humiliating her in class.
The case is under active police investigation.
Mother joined campus protests demanding justice
The student's brother says things got worse after a professor accused her of forgery, which led to public humiliation and deep distress.
Her mother, Sunita, joined campus protests demanding justice and claimed police used force against grieving relatives.
Police have filed an FIR against five staff members—two have already been detained for questioning as the investigation continues.