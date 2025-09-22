Bihar elections likely in 3 phases from November 5-15: Report 

Bihar Assembly elections are likely to be held in three phases from November 5-15, sources told India Today TV. The elections will be conducted after the Chhath Puja, which falls on October 28. The current Assembly's term ends on November 22, 2025, and the Election Commission must complete the election process before that date.

Election preparations CEC to visit Bihar next week Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is scheduled to visit Bihar next week to review election preparations and the final voter list. The final voter list will be published on September 30. The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision exercise recently deleted 65 lakh names from the draft voter roll, sparking political controversy.

Voter roll dispute INDIA bloc accuses EC of illegal voter deletions The INDIA bloc has criticized the Election Commission, accusing it of using the process to remove genuine voters. The Supreme Court has warned that it could scrap the entire process if any illegality is found after the final voter list is published. After Bihar, a nationwide revision of electoral rolls is likely to start by October, sources in the Election Commission told India Today last week.

Political showdown INDIA bloc, NDA to clash in Bihar The upcoming elections will see a face-off between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition's INDIA bloc. The NDA, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas), is seeking to retain power under Nitish Kumar's leadership. Meanwhile, the Opposition camp hopes to unseat this coalition. It comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and left parties, among others