BJP-TDP allege ₹100cr 'loot' at Tirupati under YSRCP; party responds 

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has rejected allegations of a theft at the Tirupati temple during its regime. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Bhanu Prakash Reddy, had alleged that over ₹100 crore was stolen from donation boxes at the temple. This claim was backed by the BJP-led NDA ally, the Telugu Desam Party, with its general secretary Nara Lokesh sharing purported CCTV footage on X, claiming it shows the loot of Lord Venkateswara's sacred offerings.

Accusations made Bharath accuses Naidu, Lokesh of dragging Lord Venkateshwara's name However, YSRCP spokesperson Margani Bharath slammed these allegations as "dirty politics" by leaders of the TDP and BJP. Bharath accused TDP leaders Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh of dragging Lord Venkateshwara's name into their political propaganda. He alleged they are trying to divert public attention from their governance failures. The spokesperson also referred to an incident in April 2023 when a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) employee was caught stealing US dollars from Shrivari Humbi.

Recovery process Stolen assets worth ₹14.43 crore were handed over to TTD Bharath said the stolen assets worth ₹14.43 crore were transparently handed over to TTD by the accused and his family after legal procedures. He slammed Naidu and Lokesh for allegedly twisting facts to malign YSRCP and slander and defame. The spokesperson also questioned if such recovered assets would have been given to TTD or pocketed by TDP had they been in power during the theft.

Public appeal YSRCP's rebuttal comes amid ongoing political tensions In the video shared by Lokesh, he alleged that former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy facilitated the scam and claimed that "shares of the loot" reached Tadepalli Palace, the residence of former CM Jagan. Lokesh said that the stolen temple monies were moved into real estate transactions and that attempts were made to conceal the case in a Lok Adalat. He demanded a complete investigation into the allegations, calling them a betrayal of believers worldwide.