₹100cr stolen from Tirupati temple during Jagan Reddy's rule: BJP

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has alleged that over ₹100 crore was stolen from the Tirupati temple's donation box during the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress regime. Bhanu Prakash Reddy, a member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), accused temple staffer Ravikumar of stealing cash and released CCTV footage to support his claims. The TTD is responsible for managing the Tirupati temple.

Allegations detailed Stolen money used for real estate investments, alleges Reddy Reddy alleged that the stolen money was used for real estate investments and diverted to Jagan Reddy's residence, Tadepalli Palace. He claimed this theft was the "biggest such loot" in TTD's history under the YSRCP regime from 2019-2024. The footage of the alleged theft was shared by Nara Lokesh, a leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), on his X handle.

Legal proceedings Devotees looted under YSRCP regime, claims BJP leader Reddy claimed devotees were looted under the YSRCP regime when they offered donations. He said the High Court transferred the case to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and ordered an investigation with a sealed cover report within a month. The board's decisions and related documents have also been directed to be seized, Reddy said.

Involvement alleged Attempt to settle case through Lok Adalat, alleges Reddy Reddy further alleged that there was an attempt to settle the case through Lok Adalat with involvement from several YSRCP leaders and top officials, but the issue could not be hushed up. He also said a key police officer worked with the intent to loot the Tirupati temple's wealth, while officials and leaders shared the stolen funds. Bhumana Karunakar Reddy was TTD chairman at that time, the BJP leader said, and sought his response to these allegations.