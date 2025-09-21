Rijiju backs ex-diplomat, rebuts Kharge's H1-B criticism

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has cited former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal's comments on the Donald Trump administration's H1-B visa policy to counter Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. "There is enough time and space for politics, but we must all speak for India when it comes to national interests," said Rijiju. This comes after Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not safeguarding India's interests in light of Trump's actions.

Policy critique 'Bear hugs, hollow slogans don't constitute effective foreign policy' Kharge had slammed Modi for his handling of India's foreign policy, especially after Trump announced new guidelines for the H1-B visa. He said Indians are upset with the "gifts" Modi received from Trump on his birthday. The Congress chief added that "bear hugs" and "hollow slogans" don't constitute effective foreign policy.

Diplomatic response Sibal defends Modi, slams Trump In response to Kharge's remarks, Sibal defended Modi and slammed Trump for his actions against India. He said blaming Modi for Trump's behavior only weakens India's resistance to foreign bullying. Sibal pointed out that Trump has been rude to several countries, including those in Europe, as well as Japan, South Korea, Canada, and Mexico.

Policy debate Why opposition against India's refusal to be dictated by US? Sibal said, "Is the opposition against India refusing to be dictated on our foreign policy choices by the US?" He said, unlike Pakistan, India hasn't done business deals with Trump's family to earn his goodwill. "Why try to exploit a serious external challenge for domestic politicking?" he asked, highlighting India's achievements in ties with the US over the years.

Endorsement Rijiju endorses Sibal's views Rijiju endorsed Sibal's views by sharing his post on X. He called Sibal "highly intellectual, thoroughly sober, and an erudite diplomat known for his sharp and highly pertinent views." The Union Minister said he understood Sibal's pain in giving advice to Kharge. "We have enough time and space to do politics, but when it comes to national interests, we all must speak for INDIA," he added.