Tej Pratap warns, 'Sudarshan Chakra' awaits those insulting sisters

Tej Pratap Yadav , the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, has issued a stern warning to anyone who insults his sisters. He said they will face the "Sudarshan Chakra" of Lord Krishna. The statement comes after his sister Rohini Acharya's cryptic post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In her post, Acharya wrote, "I have fulfilled my duty and dharma as a daughter and a sister... For me, my self-respect is supreme."

Social media speculation Acharya's post and fallout Acharya's post has raised eyebrows in political circles and led to speculation about her relationship with the RJD. She also unfollowed all RJD leaders on social media and made her account private. Earlier, she had publicly criticized a photograph of Tejashwi Yadav's aide Sanjay Yadav sitting in the front seat of the party's campaign van. Unconfirmed reports suggest that she was hoping for an Assembly poll ticket, but this was denied by party leadership.

Family support Tej Pratap's warning to RJD leaders Tej Pratap Yadav has come out in support of his sister amid the political turmoil. He said, "Rohini is much older than me. As a child, I played in her lap." He also spoke about her sacrifice of donating a kidney to their father, Lalu Yadav. "I am fully with my sister in the ongoing episode," he added, warning those who insult her will face consequences.

Rivals respond JD(U) takes aim at RJD Meanwhile, political rivals have seized on Acharya's post to target Tejashwi Yadav. Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, "Rohini Acharya is a daughter who donated a kidney for her father... Now, Lalu Yadav...it is your responsibility to decide who is at fault." The RJD has not publicly responded to Acharya's post or the ensuing controversy.