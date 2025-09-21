BJP alleges PM Modi's mother abused at Tejashwi Yadav rally

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers of hurling abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's late mother during a rally led by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The incident allegedly occurred during Yadav's "Bihar Adhikar Yatra," which started on September 16 from Jehanabad and ended on September 20 in Vaishali. The BJP shared a video on social media, claiming it showed RJD workers abusing PM Modi and his mother while Yadav spoke at the rally.

Political backlash BJP leaders slam Yadav, demand apology BJP leaders have strongly condemned the alleged abuse. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary accused Yadav of encouraging RJD workers to insult PM Modi's mother, calling it an assault on Bihar's culture. He warned that "the mothers and sisters of Bihar will surely hold him accountable for this thuggish mentality and abusive behavior." Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai also slammed Yadav, comparing him to mythological figures "Kans" and "Kaliya Naag."

Counter-claim RJD denies allegations, calls them 'false' The RJD has denied the allegations, claiming that no abusive language was used during Yadav's rally. Dr Mukesh Roushan, an RJD MLA from Mahua in Bihar, said a video shared by the BJP was doctored to defame his party ahead of the state elections. He claimed Yadav's speech can be heard in full on a Facebook video he shared and stressed no abusive words were used against PM Modi or his mother.