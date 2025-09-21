LOADING...
Home / News / Politics News / Telangana CM slams Trump's H-1B visa order, calls it 'unacceptable'
Summarize
Telangana CM slams Trump's H-1B visa order, calls it 'unacceptable'
Revanth Reddy made the comments on September 20

Telangana CM slams Trump's H-1B visa order, calls it 'unacceptable'

By Snehil Singh
Sep 21, 2025
10:38 am
What's the story

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has slammed United States President Donald Trump's new order on H-1B visas. The order imposes a steep $100,000 one-time fee on H-1B visa applications. Reddy called the move "totally unacceptable" in light of Indo-American relations and urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take immediate action to safeguard Indian tech workers. Reddy made these comments on Saturday, September 20.

Urgent action

Indian government must set up mechanism to resolve issue: Reddy

In a post on X, Reddy wrote, "The executive orders of President of America had come as a shocker to all. This is totally unacceptable in the historical context of Indo-American relationships." He stressed that the Indian government must set up a mechanism to resolve this issue amicably while taking care of its tech population and skilled workers who have served America for so long.

Twitter Post

Revanth Reddy's post

Fee details

Fee applies only to new applicants

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has clarified that the $100,000 fee will only apply to new applicants. Petitions submitted before September 21 are exempt from this fee. Joseph B Edlow, Director of USCIS, said in a memorandum that the proclamation does not apply to beneficiaries of petitions filed before the effective date or currently approved petitions.

Official confirmation

Fee not applicable to current visa holders

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also confirmed the details of the H-1B visa fee. She clarified that it is a one-time fee applicable only to new visas and not renewals or current visa holders. The fee will not be imposed on H-1B visa holders outside of the United States.