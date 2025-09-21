Telangana CM slams Trump's H-1B visa order, calls it 'unacceptable'

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has slammed United States President Donald Trump's new order on H-1B visas. The order imposes a steep $100,000 one-time fee on H-1B visa applications. Reddy called the move "totally unacceptable" in light of Indo-American relations and urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take immediate action to safeguard Indian tech workers. Reddy made these comments on Saturday, September 20.

Urgent action Indian government must set up mechanism to resolve issue: Reddy In a post on X, Reddy wrote, "The executive orders of President of America had come as a shocker to all. This is totally unacceptable in the historical context of Indo-American relationships." He stressed that the Indian government must set up a mechanism to resolve this issue amicably while taking care of its tech population and skilled workers who have served America for so long.

Twitter Post Revanth Reddy's post The executive orders of President of America had come as a shocker to all.

This is totally unacceptable in the historical context of Indo-American relationships.



It is for the Indian Government to immediately set up a mechanism to resolve this amicably keeping the interests of… — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) September 20, 2025

Fee details Fee applies only to new applicants The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has clarified that the $100,000 fee will only apply to new applicants. Petitions submitted before September 21 are exempt from this fee. Joseph B Edlow, Director of USCIS, said in a memorandum that the proclamation does not apply to beneficiaries of petitions filed before the effective date or currently approved petitions.