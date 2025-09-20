Congress slams Modi as 'weak PM' after Trump's H-1B fee

The Congress party has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the United States imposed a hefty annual fee of $100,000 on H-1B visas. The move is likely to impact Indian professionals the most as they constitute a major chunk of H-1B visa holders. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was at the forefront of the attack, calling PM Modi a "weak" leader.

Criticism voiced 'India has a weak PM' Gandhi shared a news report about the development and tweeted, "I repeat, India has a weak PM." He also referred to his similar remark from 2017 when H-1B visa issues weren't discussed between Modi and former US President Donald Trump. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed the PM for compromising India's national interests with "bear hugs, hollow slogans, and loud optics."

Workforce impact Kharge warns of 'crippling effect' on India's tech workforce Kharge warned that the new fee would have a crippling effect on India's tech workforce, which is largely dependent on H-1B visas. He said, "Indians are pained by the return gifts you have received after the birthday call," referring to Modi's recent conversation with Trump. The Congress chief also raised concerns over other US policies such as the HIRE Act and tariff hikes affecting India.

Diplomatic comparison Gogoi says Modi's approach is a liability for India Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi compared PM Modi's approach to that of former PM Manmohan Singh, who had taken a strong stand during a past diplomatic dispute. He said, "Now PM Modi's preference for strategic silence and loud optics has become a liability for the national interest of India and her citizens."

Warning vindicated Khera shares Rahul's past warning on H-1B visa issues Party spokesperson Pawan Khera said Rahul Gandhi's earlier warnings on H-1B visa issues had been vindicated. "He called it out back in 2017 and nothing has changed. India is still stuck with a weak Prime Minister," Khera said, sharing a post by Gandhi where he had raised concerns about the visa program.