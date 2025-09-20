Vijay likens LTTE's Prabhakaran to 'mother', sparks political controversy

Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief actor Vijay has stirred controversy by praising Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) leader Velupillai Prabhakaran. Speaking at a rally in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu , he likened Prabhakaran to a mother for Sri Lankan Tamils. "At the same time, our umbilical-cord kin...Eelam Tamils...are suffering after losing a leader who showed them motherly affection," he said.

Political impact Campaigning for 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections Vijay's comments come as he campaigns for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The Sri Lankan Tamil issue is a sensitive topic in Tamil Nadu, especially among the fishing communities like Nagapattinam. Over 50,000 Sri Lankan Tamils live in refugee camps across the state after fleeing the civil war since 1983. Notably, Prabhakaran was behind former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991.

Fishermen's concerns Vijay slams DMK government on fishermen issues Vijay also slammed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for not addressing fishermen's issues effectively. He said, "We are not like the DMK government that writes a long letter about the fishermen's issue and then remains silent." The actor-turned-politician also accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of being quiet on Tamil Nadu fishermen's issues after writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.