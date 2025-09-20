'Maareech' entered UP, will never show audacity again: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has likened a shooter arrested in the Disha Patani house-firing case to "Maareech," a demon known for his disguise skills. The CM made this comment while addressing an event at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Saturday. He said, "A criminal involved in women-related crime came from outside (the State). He possibly entered like Maareech, but when the Uttar Pradesh Police's bullet hit him, he said he wrongly entered the State and will never show this audacity (again)."

Arrest details Accused was trying to escape after firing at police The accused, identified as Ramanivas, was trying to flee with his aide when they were intercepted by the police. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya said, "We asked them to surrender, but he opened fire at the police team and in retaliation suffered a bullet injury." The accused was arrested along with his associate, Anil, after a police encounter on Friday.

Safety focus CM Adityanath stresses on women's safety Addressing the incident, CM Adityanath stressed that such actions are necessary against criminals who threaten women's safety. He said, "This has to be done with every criminal who disturbs women's safety." The police have recovered a .32-bore pistol, four live cartridges, and four spent shells from the accused. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing Ramanivas lying on the ground with folded hands.

Gratitude expressed Patani thanks UP CM for prompt action Actor Disha Patani's father, retired police officer Jagdish Patani, thanked CM Adityanath for his prompt action in the case. In a video message, he said UP police are working toward a fear-free society under Adityanath's leadership. "I thank UP CM Yogi Adityanath on behalf of me and my family," he said.