Rahul's 'vote chori' campaign divides Congress leaders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of electoral manipulation, promising to reveal "open-and-shut proof" soon. He claimed that his party has a "hydrogen bomb" of evidence that will expose systematic vote theft. When asked if this would pertain to PM Modi's Varanasi constituency, Gandhi said it was for others to guess.

Accusations leveled Gandhi accuses CEC of shielding vote thieves Gandhi has also accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of shielding those involved in vote theft. He cited an ongoing CID investigation in Karnataka over the alleged deletion of over 6,000 names from the electoral rolls as proof. "Gyanesh Kumar is CEC that the Karnataka CID is asking for," he said, calling it a major indictment of the CEC.

Counterarguments presented BJP rejects Gandhi's allegations, accuses him of misleading public The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rejected Gandhi's allegations. Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused him of misleading the public and inciting unrest among youth voters. "What does Rahul Gandhi want to convey by such posts?" Prasad asked, referring to Gandhi's social media posts urging young Indians to save democracy from vote theft.

Internal debate Mixed feelings within Congress over 'vote theft' campaign Within the Congress, there are mixed feelings about Gandhi's "vote theft" campaign. Some leaders praise his meticulous preparation and execution, while others worry it could delegitimize Indian democracy. Senior leader Abhishek Singhvi defended the strategy, saying they are highlighting issues while avoiding legal traps set by the BJP. However, some Congress leaders question if this should be their primary campaign focus against the BJP.