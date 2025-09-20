Deora was earlier associated with Congress

'Politician calling Gen Z to protest is doing disservice': Deora

By Snehil Singh 02:43 pm Sep 20, 202502:43 pm

What's the story

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has indirectly criticized a recent call for India's youth to protest, which was made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Speaking at the NDTV Yuva 2025 summit, Deora said, "Any politician who might be calling on Gen Z to go out and protest on the streets and create mayhem is doing a disservice to them." He added that such calls are unlikely to be taken seriously by young people.