LOADING...
Home / News / Politics News / Odisha tribal leader George Tirkey passes away at 67
Summarize
Odisha tribal leader George Tirkey passes away at 67
Tirkey was undergoing treatment for the past three months

Odisha tribal leader George Tirkey passes away at 67

By Snehil Singh
Sep 20, 2025
11:39 am
What's the story

George Tirkey, a prominent trade union leader and former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Odisha, passed away early on Saturday. He was 67. Tirkey had been undergoing treatment at a hospital for the past three months due to multiple health complications, and he succumbed around 1am. His last rites will be held in his ancestral village, Jhunmur, in Sundergarh district.

Political career

Tirkey elected from Biramitrapur assembly segment 4 times

Tirkey was a well-known tribal leader who represented the Biramitrapur assembly segment in Sundergarh district four times. He was elected in 1995, 2000, 2009, and 2014. His political journey saw him winning two elections on a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) ticket, one as an Independent candidate, and another on a Samata Kranti Dal ticket, an outfit he had founded himself.

Tributes

Naveen Patnaik pays tribute

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his grief over Tirkey's death. In a post on X, he wrote, "I am deeply saddened to know about the demise of senior politician and former MLA of Sundergarh's Biramitrapur, George Tirkey." He added that Tirkey's "lifelong contribution to public service is unparalleled." Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo also paid tribute to the late leader.

Twitter Post

Patnaik's post on X

Condolences

Congress leader Das expresses grief

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das also expressed his condolences over Tirkey's demise. He said, "I am saddened by the death of George Tirkey and pray to the Almighty for peace to his soul." Tirkey's son, Rohit Joseph Tirkey, has also followed in his father's footsteps and was elected from the Biramitrapur assembly segment in 2024 on a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ticket.