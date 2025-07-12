Next Article
Accused arms supplier in Moosewala murder case absconds after bail
Shahbaz Ansari, the man accused of supplying guns for Sidhu Moosewala's murder in 2022, has disappeared after getting interim bail.
He was originally arrested in December 2022, but told the court he needed to care for his wife during surgery—then vanished instead of returning as promised.
Hospital didn't do surgery listed in bail plea
The NIA is searching for Ansari, but his phone's off and there's no sign of him. Turns out, the hospital listed in his bail plea never did the surgery he claimed.
The court canceled his bail on July 8 after he ignored surrender notices.
Investigators also say Ansari is tied to a bigger international arms network, making this case even more tangled.