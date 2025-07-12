Four ex-CJIs question EC's power in simultaneous polls

Debate is about ensuring efficiency doesn't come at cost of democracy

The ex-CJIs told a parliamentary committee that while holding elections together is constitutional, giving the Election Commission unchecked authority could lead to unfairness and hurt state autonomy.

Justice Chandrachud suggested this power should only be used for serious reasons like public order or national security, and said Parliament should also have a say to keep things balanced.

This debate is really about making sure efficiency doesn't come at the cost of democracy and fairness.