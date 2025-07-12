Four ex-CJIs question EC's power in simultaneous polls
Four former Chief Justices of India have raised concerns about the new "One Nation, One Election" bill, which plans to hold national and state elections together.
The bill would let the Election Commission recommend delaying any state election—a power these ex-CJIs think is too much for one body.
Debate is about ensuring efficiency doesn't come at cost of democracy
The ex-CJIs told a parliamentary committee that while holding elections together is constitutional, giving the Election Commission unchecked authority could lead to unfairness and hurt state autonomy.
Justice Chandrachud suggested this power should only be used for serious reasons like public order or national security, and said Parliament should also have a say to keep things balanced.
This debate is really about making sure efficiency doesn't come at the cost of democracy and fairness.