POCSO accused and family assaulted by victim's relatives
In Mysuru, a 38-year-old man facing charges under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor was attacked along with his wife and two relatives on Thursday night.
As their auto-rickshaw traveled on Ramanuja Road, the victim's parents and two close relatives stopped them in a car and assaulted the family with machetes.
This violent confrontation happened after both families failed to reach an agreement at the police station.
Incident caught on CCTV
Rajanna, the accused, had been arrested earlier this year but was out on bail.
After the attack, all four injured family members were taken to hospital and are now safe.
The incident was caught on CCTV and quickly spread online.
Police have filed an attempted murder case and are actively searching for those involved in the assault.