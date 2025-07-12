Next Article
Preliminary findings on Air India Boeing 787 crash
A new report says the tragic Air India Flight 171 crash last month was linked to a fuel supply switch being set to "cutoff" just seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad.
The Boeing 787, headed for London, lost engine thrust and crashed, leaving only one survivor out of 242 people onboard.
How the cockpit conversation unfolded
Investigators found no mechanical issues or bird strikes—attention has shifted to what happened in the cockpit.
Voice recordings show the pilots discussing the cutoff switch, with one denying they touched it while the first officer was flying.
Sadly, the plane also hit a medical college on impact, claiming 19 more lives on the ground.